Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT Raised to $13.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,039,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,120,439. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

