Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Shares of LON GYM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.18. The Gym Group plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

In other news, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81). Also, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

