LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NXCLF stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. LIFULL has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LIFULL had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LIFULL will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

