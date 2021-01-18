Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.45.

LQDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 17,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,055. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

