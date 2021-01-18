LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.85 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

