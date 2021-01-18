Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 5,138,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,380. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

