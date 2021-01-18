Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SYNA stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

