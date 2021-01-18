Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,100 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 699,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

