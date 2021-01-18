Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 58.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $194.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

