Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $43,000.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

