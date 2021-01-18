Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $194.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.