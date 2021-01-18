Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $60.51 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,686,378 shares of company stock valued at $285,086,672 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

