Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

