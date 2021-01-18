Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $872,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

