Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

