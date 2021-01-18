Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,686,378 shares of company stock worth $285,086,672 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

STX opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

