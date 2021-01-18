Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after purchasing an additional 302,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $81.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,166.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

