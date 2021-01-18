Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

