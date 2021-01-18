Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

CHRW opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

