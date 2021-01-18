Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

