Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $154.55 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.