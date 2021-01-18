Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

