Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,002,000 after buying an additional 96,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

