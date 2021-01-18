Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

