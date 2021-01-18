LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 125.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of LTC opened at $41.19 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

