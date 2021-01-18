Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Shares of MASI opened at $261.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.44. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.