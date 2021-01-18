Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 655,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MACK stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.80. 6,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,620. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 69,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

