MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.