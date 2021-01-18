MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.20 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

