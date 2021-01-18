Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

Shares of MCHP opened at $148.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

