Minter Network Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $18,095.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00128928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00066643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00255708 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,520,854,452 coins and its circulating supply is 3,315,644,885 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

