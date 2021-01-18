Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price upped by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

