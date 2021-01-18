Morgan Stanley Buys 389,356 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.13 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

