Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNP. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

