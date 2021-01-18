Morgan Stanley Has $878,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in REV Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $580.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.20.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

