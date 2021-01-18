Morgan Stanley Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

