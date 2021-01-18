Morgan Stanley Has $910,000 Stock Position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC opened at $6.38 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

