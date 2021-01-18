Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 261.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

