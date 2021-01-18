Morgan Stanley Lowers HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLLGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HLLGY stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

