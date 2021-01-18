Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWSC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $70.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

