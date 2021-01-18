Morgan Stanley Sells 7,474 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cutera were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

