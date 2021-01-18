National Bank Financial Upgrades Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) to “Outperform”

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$59.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.31.

Shares of SLF traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.64. 288,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.39.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

