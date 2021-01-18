Needham & Company LLC Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.11.

Five9 stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.91. 563,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -320.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,141 shares of company stock worth $10,188,847 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

