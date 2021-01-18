Network International’s (NWITY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWITY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Network International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Network International alerts:

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.