New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

