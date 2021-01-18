Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $616.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 616 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 95401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 520.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.00 million and a P/E ratio of -219.26.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 65,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

