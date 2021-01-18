Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $616.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 616 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 95401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.73).

Several analysts have issued reports on NFC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.26.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.