Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.