North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwestern Greenland.

