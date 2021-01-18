Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.62 to $24.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $300.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,600. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

